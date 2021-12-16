‘You got me crying’: Woman’s emotional experience at Brandon store goes viral

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local business is receiving praise online after a sweet gesture shown to a man seeking the perfect gift for his wife.

Suzanne Shannon shared the story on her Facebook page, where she began the post by stating, “I urge you to shop here and this is why.”

Shannon said that both she and her father went to Heart of the South in Brandon to get something nice for her mother’s birthday.

Shannon’s father is on hospice and Shannon says “it’ll be the last birthday he gets to spend with her.”

“I want it to be really special for her to always remember me,” Shannon’s father told her.

After arriving at Heart of the South, Shannon says she was greeted by several girls. She then explained to them what she was looking for and that her father was on hospice and too weak to come inside.

She wanted to know if there was something she could have personalized.

“A sweet and precious little blonde showed several items to me and I shared that Mom has dementia and arthritis, so jewelry wasn’t a good option, but she loves to read,” Shannon wrote.

The girl then collected some items in a basket and told Shannon to take them to her father so he could shop in the car.

After Shannon’s father chose the gifts he wanted, he handed his daughter his debit card and asked if he could have the items wrapped.

Nancy and Thomas Wright (Suzanne Shannon)

Once Shannon was ready to pay, the woman behind the counter told her that there would be no charge.

As Shannon’s eyes welled up, the woman explained that she had had a similar experience with her own mother and that she understood what Shannon was going through.

“When I told my Dad, he also cried and said it was a blessing and there are still good people in this world,” Shannon concluded. “We’ll share this story with Mom on her birthday. This place made this special gift even more special.”

“Oh my what a beautiful story,” someone commented on Shannon’s Facebook post, which has now been shared over 300 times.

“So precious tears are rolling down my cheeks from the beginning,” another commented.

“I’m still overwhelmed with gratitude for the kindness and compassion they showed us,” Shannon told WLBT.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.