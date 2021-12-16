Yazoo Correctional Officer arrested and fired from job

YAZOO, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer at the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility has been arrested and fired from her job.

Chief Investigator Noble Brooks tells us Tiffany Necole Simmons, 37, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with having sex with an inmate.

Her initial appearance was held and she has bonded out of jail.

Simmons was a correctional officer who was hired in August. Brooks says others may be facing charges in this ongoing investigation. Simmons was fired after her arrest.

White was arrested in February, 2020 and charged with the murder of Phillip Dunn who had been reported missing by his family. (Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility)

The inmate allegedly involved is Tommy White. White has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Phillip Dunn who was reported missing in February of 2020.

