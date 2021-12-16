WLBT’s things to know 12/16/21: Pregnant woman, unborn child killed | Marshand Crisler claims voting irregularities | Holly Brand competes for Miss America

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road

The Jackson Police Department has confirmed that a woman and her unborn child have died in a Wednesday night shooting. According to police, the 23-year-old, who was 8 months pregnant, was shot multiple times on Beasley Road near Brownlee Drive. Both she and her unborn child died at the scene. The suspects in the shooting, Joseph Brown and three unknown males, followed the woman from a nearby gas station in a silver BMW with a Texas tag number PLY5622. Two of the suspects are seen above. Call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477 if you have any information on this shooting.

2. Miss Mississippi, Holly Brand, competes for Miss America Thursday

Miss America 2020 is about to give up her crown. Camille Schrier has been Miss America for two years due to the pandemic canceling the competition last year. Thursday, Miss Mississippi, Holly Brand, and 50 other candidates will compete to win the Miss America Crown. This year’s competition is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The candidate who wins will receive a $100,000 scholarship in honor of the anniversary year. You can watch the new Miss America get crowned live at 7 p.m. on Peacock.

3. Crisler looking for voter irregularities in Nov. 23 runoff

Weeks after coming up short in his race to be the next sheriff of Hinds County, Marshand Crisler is requesting the chance to examine the ballot boxes. On December 13, Crisler submitted a letter to Circuit Clerk Zach Wallace, saying that there were several “election irregularities” reported in the November 23 runoff. Crisler was defeated by Sheriff Tyree Jones in the special election runoff by more than 5,000 votes. Crisler had been appointed interim sheriff by the board of supervisors following the death of Sheriff Lee Vance. The Hinds County Election Commission certified the results on December 3. Crisler told Wallace he could examine ballot boxes under Mississippi Code Section 23-15-911. The letter does not say what election irregularities occurred.

4. Ridgeland woman gives credit to God after fulfilling dream of becoming salon owner

The bow remains on the front door of ‘SalonShe’ because this salon is a gift from God for Tashelia Locket and her family. “I’ve been in banking and investments my whole life and I knew I had a bigger purpose,” Locket said. “I knew I had a bigger calling. Like I said, I prayed long nights and I took a leap of faith. My husband said if you’re not gonna do it now, you’ll never do it.” She says God spoke to her on three different occasions and urged her to follow her dreams of becoming a stylist and a salon owner. It required patience and prayer, struggle and sacrifice. Read the full Surviving Motherhood story here.

