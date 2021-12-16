Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather continues. Highs were in the lower 70s today. The average high is 60 this time of year and so far this month, all but 3 days have been above normal on temperatures. The warm weather continues through this weekend with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms this weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the lower 60s. Highs will be in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday with partly sunny skies. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday, with cooler weather and less rain on Sunday. Highs in the 70s Saturday and 50s Sunday, but severe weather is unlikely. It will be cooler next week, but not by much. Winter begins Tuesday and Christmas Eve and Day both look warm with highs in the upper 60s at this point in time. Sunrise is 6:55am and the sunset is 4:57pm.

