‘This has been an epic year’: Fans gather to send off Tigers for the Celebration Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Excitement is building before Jackson State University plays in front of a sold-out crowd at the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia.

JSU is set to take on South Carolina State during the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday, December 18th, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“This has been an epic year for Jackson State,” said JSU Director of Alumni Relations David Howard.

Outside the Walter Payton Complex, dozens of Jackson State alumni, fans, and community members were waving pompoms and cheering on the Tigers as they boarded the team buses.

“We want to make sure the Tigers know they have the support from us, and we want to make sure they know we are with him all the way,” said a Jackson resident.

The JSU Players were all smiles when they walked outside the complex to the crowd of fans who were lined up to show them love before the big game.

Some of the players even stopped to take picture with the fans, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

“One thing I love about Jackson State, they are going to support us. When we were losing, they supported us, and we are winning and they are supporting us. So I am happy,” said JSU player Keonte Hampton.

“We always appreciate the love, and we are going to reciprocate it by winning,” added player Shilo Sanders.

A championship win is what Ersula Debi May is praying for. Her son is a running back for the JSU Tigers, and she is ready to root for him and the entire team at the game.

“This is our first time ever going, this is the first time ever going to the Celebration Bowl, and I can’t begin to tell you how exciting that is,” she said.

As the buses head to Atlanta, behind is a city of fans praying for the team’s success.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.