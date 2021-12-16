Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Suit: Factory expressed ‘flagrant indifference’ to tornadoes

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Survivors of a tornado that leveled a Kentucky candle factory filed a lawsuit claiming their employer demonstrated “flagrant indifference” by refusing to allow the employees to go home early.

The suit filed in state court seeks compensatory and punitive damages from Mayfield Consumer Products. A company spokesman did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment Thursday.

The suit claims the factory had “up to three and half hours before the tornado hit its place of business to allow its employees to leave its worksite as safety precautions.” The factory showed “flagrant indifference to the rights” of the workers by refusing to do so, the suit said.

The suit was filed less than a week after the storms that began Friday night destroyed lives and property from Arkansas to Illinois and in parts of neighboring states, carving a more than 200-mile (320-kilometer) path through Kentucky alone.

