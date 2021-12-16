Ridgeland woman gives credit to God after fulfilling dream of becoming salon owner

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The bow remains on the front door of SalonShe because this salon is a gift from God for Tashelia Locket and her family.

“I’ve been in banking and investments my whole life and I knew I had a bigger purpose,” Locket said. “I knew I had a bigger calling. Like I said, I prayed long nights and I took a leap of faith. My husband said if you’re not gonna do it now, you’ll never do it.”

She says God spoke to her on three different occasions and urged her to follow her dreams of becoming a stylist and a salon owner.

It required patience and prayer, struggle and sacrifice.

“So I worked my 8-5 and went to school at night,” she explained.

Tashelia, with the help of husband, Rodney, friends and family turned her dream into a fully functional salon. Ready, willing, and open for business.

“It means a lot. I am able to show my child he can do anything and dreams do come true.”

Tashelia says she and her family spent hours turning the space into what you see now. But she acknowledges that a higher power really deserves all the credit.

“Give God all the glory and all the praise, because without Him none of this would be possible.”

