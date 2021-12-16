Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Ridgeland woman gives credit to God after fulfilling dream of becoming salon owner

By Melissa Payne
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The bow remains on the front door of SalonShe because this salon is a gift from God for Tashelia Locket and her family.

“I’ve been in banking and investments my whole life and I knew I had a bigger purpose,” Locket said. “I knew I had a bigger calling. Like I said, I prayed long nights and I took a leap of faith. My husband said if you’re not gonna do it now, you’ll never do it.”

She says God spoke to her on three different occasions and urged her to follow her dreams of becoming a stylist and a salon owner.

It required patience and prayer, struggle and sacrifice.

“So I worked my 8-5 and went to school at night,” she explained.

Tashelia, with the help of husband, Rodney, friends and family turned her dream into a fully functional salon. Ready, willing, and open for business.

“It means a lot. I am able to show my child he can do anything and dreams do come true.”

Tashelia says she and her family spent hours turning the space into what you see now. But she acknowledges that a higher power really deserves all the credit.

“Give God all the glory and all the praise, because without Him none of this would be possible.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dailyn Hereford
How a JSU graduate landed a job with one of the largest software companies in the world
Jackson Police Department
Man dies after overnight burglary on Woodburn Drive
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college...
JSU football signs number 1 recruit in nation
Canton police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Otto Street on Monday night.
Canton man shot and robbed while working on car
Woman sells neighbor’s SUV to ‘We Buy Junk Cars,’ could face felony

Latest News

Witnesses: Woman shot on Beasley Road
JPD: Person shot, killed on Beasley Road
JPD: Person shot, killed on Beasley Road
JPD: Woman shot to death on Beasley Road
National Signing Day: Where the local athletes are going
National Signing Day: Where the local athletes are going
WLBT at 10p
‘This month was a very bad month for the City of Jackson’
‘This month was a very bad month for the City of Jackson’