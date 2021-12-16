Ousted interim sheriff will likely review runoff ballots Monday, circuit clerk says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Weeks after he was defeated in a runoff for Hinds County sheriff, Marshand Crisler will be reviewing ballots for inconsistencies.

Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zach Wallace and members of the Hinds County Election Commission were making preparations for the review Thursday morning.

Wallace said Crisler is expected to review the ballots Monday, as allowed under state statute. However, a time for the review to take place has not been set.

The news comes less than a day after Crisler filed a formal challenge with the circuit clerk’s office, citing “several election irregularities” in the Nov. 23 special election runoff.

Crisler was defeated by Tyree Jones by more than 5,000 votes. Jones was sworn in as sheriff on December 3, the same day the votes were certified by the election commission.

“With the box examination, you have 12 days after certification, which is December 15 at 5 o’clock, to give circuit clerk notice,” Wallace said. “The box examination is to see if any issues came up to change the numbers of the votes. That’s where we are right now.”

Crisler is requesting permission to review all ballot boxes. The boxes for all 108 precincts are currently located at the election commission’s headquarters and are sealed shut.

Wallace did not know what inconsistencies Crisler was referring to in his letter, and Crisler did not specify what irregularities he was talking about.

The circuit clerk said the only issue that he was aware of was two unused media sticks not being turned in on election night.

Media sticks are flash drives that record votes on each of the voting machines used at the county’s voting precincts.

Some media sticks were not turned in because they were assigned to machines that were not used.

District 4 Election Commissioner Yvonne Horton said poll workers likely didn’t realize they were required to turn in the sticks from unused machines along with the drives from machines that were used.

“If they weren’t turned in, that means the machines were not used, so they came in with a zero tally on paperwork,” Wallace said. “The machines were not used, so the tally sheet was zero.”

Crisler, who was not at election commission headquarters Thursday, could not be reached for comment.

Jones, who did show up for the meeting, said he’s not going to let this distraction keep him from serving Hinds County.

“As you all know, I was made aware of the situation yesterday evening, at about 4:20. I was in my office and I understood that Marshand Crisler’s wife, Ms. Eva Howard Crisler, was at the front desk requesting me,” Jones said. “I went to the front desk... met with her and she handed me an envelope, and included in that envelope was a letter stating that Marshand Crisler desired to do a box examination, according to his rights and according to the laws of the state of Mississippi.”

“I am the sheriff at this particular time and I plan to stay the elected sheriff. The people of Hinds County have spoken. While we do have to respect the desires of Marshand Crisler and his request for the box examination. Let me say this as well, I trust the process and the people that are responsible for the integrity of the Hinds County election process as well.”

Crisler was not present at Thursday’s meeting.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.