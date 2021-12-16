MS disaster relief agencies on the ground in Kentucky assisting with tornado recovery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi disaster aid agencies are on the ground in the hardest hit areas of Kentucky helping tornado victims who’ve lost everything.

The Salvation Army and Red Cross have teams providing relief. One emergency response worker is on her way to join a crew and knows the nightmare these disaster victims are living.

Western Kentucky residents are still picking up the pieces after Friday’s tornado that cut a path through eight counties leaving thousands homeless. The Salvation Army has three Mississippi and one Alabama worker there offering aid to the tornado victims.

“I’ve been that person,” said Salvation Army Director of Marketing Michelle Hartfield. “It’s a memory that doesn’t leave you.”

The Brandon native is on her way there Thursday morning. The 40-year-old lost her Hattiesburg home during Hurricane Katrina.

“I can definitely empathize and just tell people listen it’s terrible right now. I’m not gonna pretend it’s not terrible right now,” said Hartfield. “I’m not gonna pretend you’ll feel better tomorrow, but it does get better, and we’re here to help.”

Since arriving Monday, the crews have served more than 8,000 meals.

“They’re setting up a kitchen. They’ll be doing hot meals,” said Hartfield. “Right now they’ve got what we call roving units out that are just delivering boxed meals to people who need them.”

The American Red Cross also has three responders from the Alabama Mississippi region to support with disaster relief.

According to Executive Director Tamica Smith Jeuitt, the best way to help them help the victims is to make a financial gift to the American Red Cross. She said this allows the agency to quickly provide financial support to those who need it most so they can purchase the items they need to start their recovery.

You can do that at www.redcross.org.

The Salvation Army asks you to assist Kentucky victims by going to www.help.salvationarmy.org.

