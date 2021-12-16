Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Miss Mississippi, Holly Brand, competes for Miss America Thursday

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss America 2020 is about to give up her crown.

Camille Schrier has been Miss America for two years due to the pandemic canceling the competition last year.

Thursday, Miss Mississippi, Holly Brand, and 50 other candidates will compete to win the Miss America Crown.

This year’s competition is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The candidate who wins will receive a $100,000 scholarship in honor of the anniversary year.

You can watch the new Miss America get crowned live at 7 p.m. on Peacock.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses: Woman shot on Beasley Road
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road
Woman sells neighbor’s SUV to ‘We Buy Junk Cars,’ could face felony
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college...
JSU football signs number 1 recruit in nation
Dailyn Hereford
How a JSU graduate landed a job with one of the largest software companies in the world
‘This month was a very bad month for the City of Jackson’
‘This month was a very bad month for the City of Jackson’

Latest News

Marshand Crisler
WLBT’s things to know 12/16/21: Pregnant woman, unborn child killed | Marshand Crisler claims voting irregularities | Holly Brand competes for Miss America
Miss Mississippi, Holly Brand, competes for Miss America Thursday
Miss Mississippi, Holly Brand, competes for Miss America Thursday
Mississippi Blood Services inventory is ‘lower than it’s been in years’
Mississippi Blood Services inventory is ‘lower than it’s been in years’
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Dec. 16, 2021) - clipped version
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Dec. 16, 2021) - clipped version