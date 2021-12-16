Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Biloxi man pleads guilty to triple murder at Jackson pawn shop

Joshua Garcia (Photo Source: Geary County Sheriff's Office, Kansas)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Biloxi man pleaded guilty to murdering three people at a pawn shop in Jackson.

Joshua Michael Garcia, 42, pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm that resulted in murder. Jamison Townsend was also charged with murder in the case.

The shooting happened during a robbery at Bill’s Coin & Jewelry on Wilmington Street on December 17, 2016.

Garcia shot and killed three employees: 81-year-old Cleveland “Bill” Mosley, the owner of the business, 60-year-old Robert Ivy, and 77-year-old Ted McLemore.

He left the Jackson area after the murders and was found in Kansas by U.S. Marshals and placed in the Leavenworth Correctional Facility. There, guards found a handcuff key located in his rectum.

In 2019, Garcia pleaded guilty to attempted escape as a violent habitual offender and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Guards say he tried to escape from Madison County Detention Center in 2017.

On July 1, 2017, an officer at the detention center observed Garcia attempting to climb through the razor wire at the top of the recreation yard inside the jail. He was unable to get through the wire and quickly taken back into custody by officers. He had torn the sheets from his bed, tied his jail issued flip flops to his feet and padded his socks with strips of his jumpsuit and placed them on his hands in his attempt to get through the razor wire.

He will be sentenced for the murder charges on March 22, 2022, and faces another life sentence in prison at maximum.

