JPD: Person shot, killed on Beasley Road

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has confirmed that a person was shot and killed on Beasley Road near Brownlee Drive.

Witnesses at the scene Wednesday night said a woman was the victim of the shooting.

This makes December of 2021 the deadliest month in Jackson history with 18 homicides so far, breaking June’s record of 17 homicides.

Six homicides occurred in the city last weekend alone.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

