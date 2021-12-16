Connect. Shop. Support Local.
‘He’s my hero:’ Man who chased down Kroger purse thief honored with award

Deshawn Pressley and Pat Goins are becoming fast friends after the incident that brought them together earlier this month.
Deshawn Pressley and Pat Goins embrace at the Butler County Sheriff's Office.
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Mike Schell
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An 87-year-old woman on Thursday reunited with the man who saved her purse from a thief outside a Kroger earlier this month.

Video of Deshawn Pressley’s heroism has since gone viral across social media. Closer to home, he and Pat Goins are becoming fast friends.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office occasioned their reintroduction when they presented Pressley with the Citizen’s Award.

“I’m glad that he received this honor,” Goins said, “because he’s my hero.”

Sheriff Richard Jones presented Pressley with the award at a small ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

“You’re the man,” he told Pressley. “I’m very proud of you.”

The incident happened Dec. 5 outside the Kroger in Lemon Township.

Goins said she was walking down an aisle when Derek Vauhn, 58, suddenly approached her and stole the purse right out of her cart.

She recalls around a dozen people ran after Vauhn into the parking lot, but only one got to him.

Pressley says he sprang into action when he heard the characteristic yell from Goins about her purse being stolen.

“I chased him down,” Pressley explained. “He got to his car and everything, but I grabbed him, held him to the floor, got him down. Did what I had to do until the police arrived.”

The crowd made sure he apologized to the 87-year-old.

“They [the crowd] told him he better apologize to me. He said he was sorry, he said he was sorry,” Goins said.

Vauhn was arrested and charged with robbery and theft.

Goins and Pressley say they will continue their relationship into the future.

Goins says she can’t wait to meet Pressley’s daughter and be part of her life as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

