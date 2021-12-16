Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: well-above average late week; rain chances return Saturday

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Patchy areas of fog will be possible to start off Thursday yet again – amid a mix of clouds and sun and a risk for a rogue shower, expect temperatures to take off toward the middle and upper 70s by the afternoon hours. Winds will begin to pick up a bit – gusting to 20-25 mph from the south. Lows will fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s by early Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Similarly to your Thursday, we’ll kick off the day with cloudy skies and patches of fog; sun breaks will become part of the story by the afternoon hours. Expect temperatures to continue to creep farther up – in the 70s to near 80° by the afternoon hours. A rogue shower or two can’t be ruled out by late afternoon. Clouds and a few showers will be possible into the overnight hours with lows only dropping to the middle to upper 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our weekend and start of Christmas week will feature a few systems that will help to spark periods of rain. Saturday – a cold front will slip through the region. Temperatures will gradually fall into the 50s through the latter part of Saturday. Highs will only manage the 50s come Sunday amid a mix of clouds and sun. A few late day showers will be possible as another system sweeps through Monday into early Tuesday. Behind that, expect the board to clear and trend warmer as we inch closer to Christmas.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

