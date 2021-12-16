Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

‘Do your thing my friend’ | Strahan gives shout out to Coach Prime, Travis Hunter

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - NFL great and TV personality Michael Strahan has given a shoutout to Coach Prime and Travis Hunter after it was announced that Jackson State University landed the No. 1 college football prospect in the nation.

Strahan took a break during a photoshoot to tweet a shoutout to his friend, Coach Deion Sanders and to Hunter.

Hunter, a cornerback from Shawnee, Ga., flipped from Florida State to JSU, as reported by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.

Hunter made the announcement via social media, saying he wanted to follow in the footsteps of legends like Jerry Rice, Doug Williams, and Walter Payton.

“Congratulations to Travis. Congratulations to Jackson State, the program, to the SWAC, to the HBCUs out there. Kind of changing the game right now,” he said in a recorded video. “Kind of changing the game right now.”

“Alright, Travis, do your thing, my friend.”

Strahan, who played his college career at an HBCU, has been a supporter of Sanders and JSU football. This summer, Strahan, a host of Good Morning America, provided every player and coach on the JSU team with a custom suit from his own fashion line.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses: Woman shot on Beasley Road
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road
Woman sells neighbor’s SUV to ‘We Buy Junk Cars,’ could face felony
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college...
JSU football signs number 1 recruit in nation
Yazoo Correctional Officer arrested and fired from job
Dailyn Hereford
How a JSU graduate landed a job with one of the largest software companies in the world

Latest News

Rain Chance Return By The Weekend As A Cold Front Sweeps In
First Alert Forecast: well-above average late week; rain chances return Saturday
Marshand Crisler
Ousted interim sheriff will likely review runoff ballots Monday, circuit clerk says
Stephen Sauer of Metairie, 59, was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on Dec....
Graphic photos of unconscious victims, sleeping meds found in former pastor’s home, prosecutors say
Justin Bradshaw
Ex-UMMC police officer convicted of sexual battery against child