‘Do your thing my friend’ | Strahan gives shout out to Coach Prime, Travis Hunter

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - NFL great and TV personality Michael Strahan has given a shoutout to Coach Prime and Travis Hunter after it was announced that Jackson State University landed the No. 1 college football prospect in the nation.

Strahan took a break during a photoshoot to tweet a shoutout to his friend, Coach Deion Sanders and to Hunter.

Hunter, a cornerback from Shawnee, Ga., flipped from Florida State to JSU, as reported by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.

Hunter made the announcement via social media, saying he wanted to follow in the footsteps of legends like Jerry Rice, Doug Williams, and Walter Payton.

“Congratulations to Travis. Congratulations to Jackson State, the program, to the SWAC, to the HBCUs out there. Kind of changing the game right now,” he said in a recorded video. “Kind of changing the game right now.”

“Alright, Travis, do your thing, my friend.”

Strahan, who played his college career at an HBCU, has been a supporter of Sanders and JSU football. This summer, Strahan, a host of Good Morning America, provided every player and coach on the JSU team with a custom suit from his own fashion line.

