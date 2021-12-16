Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
December 2021 becomes deadliest month in Jackson history after only 15 days

By Josh Carter
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City reached another grim milestone after a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed on Beasley Road Wednesday night.

With 19 homicides so far this month, December of 2021 has now become the deadliest month in Jackson history, breaking June’s record of 17 homicides.

Six homicides occurred in the city last weekend alone.

The year 2021 in also the deadliest year in the city’s history. As of this article, 148 people have been killed in Jackson so far this year.

This shatters 2020′s record of 128, which, at the time, was also the deadliest year in Jackson’s history.

Before 2020, the year 1995 had the most homicides in Jackson with 92 followed by 1994 with 91.

On Thursday, Jackson police said they arrested five individuals in a recent homicide case, including a teenager who’s believed to be connected to at least seven killings in Jackson over the last four months.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

