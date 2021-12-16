Crisler looking for voter irregularities in Nov. 23 runoff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Weeks after coming up short in his race to be the next sheriff of Hinds County, Marshand Crisler is requesting the chance to examine the ballot boxes.

On December 13, Crisler submitted a letter to Circuit Clerk Zach Wallace, saying that there were several “election irregularities” reported in the November 23 runoff.

Crisler was defeated by Sheriff Tyree Jones in the special election runoff by more than 5,000 votes.

Crisler had been appointed interim sheriff by the board of supervisors following the death of Sheriff Lee Vance.

The Hinds County Election Commission certified the results on December 3.

Crisler told Wallace he could examine ballot boxes under Mississippi Code Section 23-15-911.

The letter does not say what election irregularities occurred.

Marshand Crisler challenging the Nov. 23 election. (WLBT)

District 1 Election Commissioner Kidada Brown was unaware of any irregularities and received no reports from constituents during the runoff. “We followed all procedures to close out the election,” she said.

Jones says he’s not focused on the recount and is instead working on moving the county and sheriff’s department forward.

“The people of Hinds County have spoken. I fully trust the election process and those responsible for the integrity of the election. I am the elected Hinds County sheriff and I am moving Hinds County forward in a safe direction,” Jones said in a statement.

Ballots are expected to be re-open Thursday at the Hinds County Election Commission headquarters.

Crisler could not be reached for comment.

