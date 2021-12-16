Connect. Shop. Support Local.
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 911 new cases reported Fri.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 911 new cases and 3 new deaths as of December 16.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 522,455 since March 2020.

So far, 10,354 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 5 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,419,540 people are fully vaccinated and 3,277,830 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

