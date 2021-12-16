Clinton Police Department sees success with new narcotics division

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Police Department created their own Narcotics Division back in October and Mayor Phil Fisher says its main goal is to stop drugs from coming into the city.

“We have a narcotics unit because we have I-20 and there’s a lot of traffic that runs east and west that needs to be picked up somewhere along the lines.”

Captain Josh Frazier is a captain with Clinton PD. He says in just 2 months, the department is proving to be both useful and successful.

“Since October, our division has seized two vehicles, over $5,000 in cash, approximately 20 weapons, weapons that are illegally carried by drug dealers of course, other drugs, marijuana, heroine, cocaine, ecstasy, methamphetamine.”

Prior to the division, the department used patrol officers to get drugs off the streets. Now, officers like Anthony Fox are specifically used to focus on taking down drug dealers, traffickers, and their operations.

“The more drugs we take off the streets, the safer our community will become. The more illegal weapons we take off the streets, the more our city will be safe.”

Captain Frazier says the division will protect the city by hurting drug dealers operations by taking weapons and vehicles.

“It’s going to help us in several ways. One, we’re going to seize cars, we’re going to seize guns, we’re going to seize money and that’s how you hurt criminal enterprises. You don’t take their weed and their drugs, you take their money and their guns.”

“The people of the city need to know their safe, and if you want to come in here and do mischief, then you don’t belong here,” stated Fisher.

