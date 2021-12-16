Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Celebration of Life service planned for Madison man killed in plane crash

Keath Killebrew died December 3rd in Paraguay
By Maggie Wade
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of the Madison man who was killed in a plane crash in Paraguay will hold a Celebration of Life service Friday.

Killebrew was scouting land for a farming community to serve the poor in Paraguay. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Alyssa Ellis Killebrew and their daughter Vivian.(FAMILY)

Keath Killebrew died December 3. He was scouting land to create a farming community with homes, schools, churches and medical services for the poor in Paraguay.

The Celebration of Life service will be held at Pinelake Church in Madison at 10 a.m.

