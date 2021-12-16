Connect. Shop. Support Local.
5 children die when bouncy castle blown away in Australia

The scene is processed after a bouncy castle was blown away in Australia, killing five children.(Source: Nine News/CNN)
By Nine News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DEVONPORT, Australia (Nine News/CNN) - Five children are dead and four are critically injured after they fell from a bouncy castle in Australia.

Tasmanian police said wind had lifted it 32 feet in the air.

Two girls and two boys are among the dead. The gender of the fifth child is not known.

Given their grade levels, they’re probably between ages 10 and 12.

The school said the bouncy castle was supposed to be part of a celebration for the end of the school year.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the deaths at Hillcrest Primary School “just shattering. They are just unthinkably heartbreaking. And young children on a fun day out with their families, and it turns to such horrific tragedy at this time of year. It just breaks your heart.”

Copyright 2021 Nine News via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

