WLBT’s things to know 12/15/21: David Cox’s hand-drawn map | Water, sewer rate hike | Deion Sanders wins again | WLBT’s new studio

1. Rob Jay surprised by former colleagues before induction into SWAC Hall of Fame

An emotional surprise for former WLBT Sports Director, Rob Jay! Jay was honored by Jackson State University Tuesday ahead of his induction into the SWAC Hall of Fame. JSU organized a celebration that included surprise visits from former colleagues including Maggie Wade, Howard Ballou, Barbie Bassett, family members, and city leaders. It was an emotional moment as Councilman Kenneth Stokes announced the City of Jackson will rename a portion of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in honor of Rob Jay for his impact on the community.

2. WLBT debuts state-of-the-art studio

WLBT is excited to announce significant upgrades that include a state-of-the-art studio with new tools and technology that will allow the station to better serve Central and Southwest Mississippi when delivering news and weather coverage. The studio, designed by FX Design Group, is equipped with three unique story telling video walls to provide viewers with easy-to-read graphics which are made up of over 41 individual video monitors. To help conserve energy, all of WLBT’s light fixtures have been replaced with LED lights. The entire project took nearly six months to design, build and install.

3. Jackson residents soon to see water, sewer rate hike

City leaders vote to raise water/sewer fees during a special council meeting. After weeks of discussions and community forums, council members say yes to increasing water bills. But for now, they stop at a hike in garbage collection. Jackson residents will be paying more for water/sewer services following Tuesday’s City Council vote. The measure passed four to three to raise water fees from $3.21 to $3.81 per month. Sewer rates will increase from $4.47 to $5.36. Water/sewer fees have not increased since 2013. In a four to three vote, city leaders opted not to raise sanitation fees. A move Mayor Chokwe Lumumba says will continue to leave the city in a years-long deficit pattern. Sanitation fees have not risen since 2008.

4. Deion Sanders continues winning streak, claims 2021 Eddie Robinson Award

Jackson State University’s head football coach can’t stop winning. Tuesday it was announced that Deion Sanders, AKA Coach Prime, has been named the winner of this year’s Eddie Robinson Award. The award is given to college football’s top head coach in the FCS Division. This after Sanders was named SWAC Coach of the Year at the end of last month. He led the Tigers to a 10-1 regular season and a SWAC championship. This is only Sanders’s second season as JSU head coach. The Tigers obtained a perfect 8-0 in conference games and their first SWAC title since 2007. Coach Prime has also brought an economic boom to the Capital City, with JSU bringing $30 million to Jackson during this year’s season - up from $16 million in 2019. The average attendance at Veterans Memorial Stadium was 42,293. More than 50,000 packed the stadium during the SWAC Championship game.

5. Before execution, David Cox drew map leading to suspected body of missing sister-in-law

Before his execution on November 17, David Cox drew a map leading to the suspected body of his missing sister-in-law, Felicia Cox. Felicia Cox disappeared in July of 2007. Her daughter, Amber Miskelly, had long suspected David Cox of being behind her mother’s disappearance. “He was literally the last person with her when she was alive,” Miskelly claimed. Nearly a month after his execution, it was revealed that Cox had disclosed the possible location of Felicia Cox’s body when attorneys for Cox hand-delivered a letter from their client to District Attorney John Weddle. The First Circuit District Attorney’s Office has now released the hand-drawn map David Cox left behind showing the location of Felicia Cox’s body along with a satellite image of the exact spot. In addition to the location, David Cox also provided an admission of guilt. There was no indication that anyone other than David Cox was responsible for Felicia Cox’s death.

