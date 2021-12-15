Utility assistance programs available for families in need

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are facing hard times financially, you can get some help paying your utility bills.

The Department of Human Services will be offering a utility assistance program so that home-owners and renters can apply for help for their utility bill and mortgage.

They also recently launched a water bill assistance programs, so that families struggling with fluctuating costs can take advantage of that.

Families who want to apply need to contact community action agencies in the county, such as the Hinds County Resource Agency.

Depending on your income, and number of people in your home, you may qualify for assistance.

This is not the only defense though. There is also a program that will help residents seal their home if this is the reason for the increase in payment.

