Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Utility assistance programs available for families in need

By Carmen Poe
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are facing hard times financially, you can get some help paying your utility bills.

The Department of Human Services will be offering a utility assistance program so that home-owners and renters can apply for help for their utility bill and mortgage.

They also recently launched a water bill assistance programs, so that families struggling with fluctuating costs can take advantage of that.

Families who want to apply need to contact community action agencies in the county, such as the Hinds County Resource Agency.

Depending on your income, and number of people in your home, you may qualify for assistance.

This is not the only defense though. There is also a program that will help residents seal their home if this is the reason for the increase in payment.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police Department
Man dies after overnight burglary on Woodburn Drive
Dailyn Hereford
How a JSU graduate landed a job with one of the largest software companies in the world
Canton police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Otto Street on Monday night.
Canton man shot and robbed while working on car
The scene on Elton Road.
JPD: 22-year-old shot, killed at apartment complex
Before execution, David Cox drew map leading to suspected body of missing sister-in-law
Before execution, David Cox drew map leading to suspected body of missing sister-in-law

Latest News

WLBT at 6a - 12/15/21
WLBT at 6a - 12/15/21
utility assistance
Utility assistance programs available for families in need
Quiet & Warm Mid-Late Week - Cooler, Rainier Through Weekend Ahead
First Alert Forecast: warming trend continues; rain chances, at times, this weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warmer days ahead; rain returns, at times, this weekend