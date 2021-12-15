Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Rob Jay surprised by former colleagues before induction into SWAC Hall of Fame

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An emotional surprise for former WLBT Sports Director, Rob Jay!

Jay was honored by Jackson State University Tuesday ahead of his induction into the SWAC Hall of Fame.

JSU organized a celebration that included surprise visits from former colleagues including Maggie Wade, Howard Ballou, Barbie Bassett, family members and city leaders.

It was an emotional moment as Coucilman Kenneth Stokes announced the City of Jackson will rename a portion of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in honor of Rob Jay for his impact in the community.

”I’m overwhelmed that Dr. Anthony gathered all of my friends and former associates together,” Jay said. “It blew my mind. And then when Kenneth Stokes presented me with this proclamation to have part of Martin Luther King Street named after me- I never ever thought nothing like this would happen to me.”

Rob Jay will be inducted into the SWAC Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Atlanta this Friday.

Rob worked at WLBT for 23 years and is now Assistant Athletic Director for Broadcasting and Video Services at Jackson State University.

