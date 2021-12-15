Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

REO Speedwagon to play Thalia Mara Hall

Bruce Hall, from left, Kevin Cronin, and Dave Amato of REO Speedwagon perform during KAABOO...
Bruce Hall, from left, Kevin Cronin, and Dave Amato of REO Speedwagon perform during KAABOO 2019 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rock legends REO Speedwagon are playing a show in Jackson next year.

The group is set to play at Thalia Mara Hall on Saturday, March 19.

REO Speedwagon is known for their hits across the 70s and 80s, including hits like “Keep On Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on December 17 at 10 a.m. Click here to grab yours.

⚡ JUST ANNOUNCED ⚡ Don't Fight The Feeling and go see REO Speedwagon at Thalia Mara Hall on Saturday, March...

Posted by Ardenland on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police Department
Man dies after overnight burglary on Woodburn Drive
Dailyn Hereford
How a JSU graduate landed a job with one of the largest software companies in the world
Canton police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Otto Street on Monday night.
Canton man shot and robbed while working on car
The scene on Elton Road.
JPD: 22-year-old shot, killed at apartment complex
Before execution, David Cox drew map leading to suspected body of missing sister-in-law
Before execution, David Cox drew map leading to suspected body of missing sister-in-law

Latest News

WLBT’s things to know 12/15/21: David Cox’s hand-drawn map | Water, sewer rate hike | Deion Sanders wins again | WLBT’s new studio
Winter is right around the corner, and for many of us, that means a rise in utility usage.
Utility assistance programs available for families in need
WLBT at 6a - 12/15/21
WLBT at 6a - 12/15/21
utility assistance
Utility assistance programs available for families in need