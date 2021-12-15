REO Speedwagon to play Thalia Mara Hall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rock legends REO Speedwagon are playing a show in Jackson next year.

The group is set to play at Thalia Mara Hall on Saturday, March 19.

REO Speedwagon is known for their hits across the 70s and 80s, including hits like “Keep On Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on December 17 at 10 a.m. Click here to grab yours.

⚡ JUST ANNOUNCED ⚡ Don't Fight The Feeling and go see REO Speedwagon at Thalia Mara Hall on Saturday, March... Posted by Ardenland on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.