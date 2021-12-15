National Signing Day: Where the local athletes are going

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday was National Signing Day, where the top high school athletes announced where they’re headed for their collegiate careers.

The number one player in Mississippi is leaving the state. Germantown running back Branson Robinson is sticking with his pledge to become a Georgia Bulldog.

“Being a part of this Georgia team is just something special to me, it’s always been a childhood dream and for me to sign with them and actually get a chance to play with them and be on the big stage, I’m just thankful,” Robinson said.

Teammate defensive tackle Zavian Harris is staying in state. The 6′8 physical specimen is headed north to Ole Miss to play for head coach Lane Kiffin.

“A major relief out of recruiting and stuff, I feel good though, I made the right choice, ever since I went there I felt a family connection. I know where I am supposed to be at,” Harris said.

Over at Holmes County Central, their star athlete is sticking to his commitment. Khamauri Rogers is headed to the University of Miami.

There were some concerns if Rogers would look elsewhere with Miami firing head coach Manny Diaz, but Rogers put those concerns to rest after meeting with new head coach Mario Cristobal.

“I really didn’t have to reconsider, I was just ready to meet coach Cristobal and see how he treats me,” Rogers said. “We didn’t even get on the phone, I had to meet him in person first to talk to him, just a support system down there it feels like a family. I’m a priority at DB; just ready to get down there.”

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach got a big win with four star defensive end Trevion Williams, who had kept from making a formal commitment prior to signing. He says he’s happy to be over the process now.

“I mean everything was kind of hectic, you know everybody calling day after day,” Williams said. “Every time I go to Mississippi State it felt like home. I didn’t wanna go nowhere but home. The players, the coaches, the atmosphere--I just love Mississippi State and what they bring to the table.”

Joining Williams in Starkville is Dakota Jordan, the Jackson Academy product.

Jordan says MSU is the only school who offered him the opportunity to play both football and baseball. It’s been a long time coming for Jordan, who committed to the Bulldogs baseball team as a freshman.

“It played a big part,” he said. “I’ve been playing both since I was like 7, but I’ve been dreaming for this since I was a little kid, I’ve been waiting on this day for a long time, just one step closer to the goal of getting drafted into the NFL or MLB.”

And at MRA, Stone Blanton kicked the week off by flipping from Mississippi State to South Carolina--something he made official Wednesday.

His teammate Davis Dalton is staying closer to home, where he’s joining Will Hall and Southern Miss.

“It’s close to home,” Dalton said. “I felt a great connection with the coaches. I love Will Hall and Coach Lyndsey who recruited me as well, the wide receiver coach. I really like everything about the campus and everything. I really just felt at home. I’m starting early in the summer and can’t wait to be there and start next season.”

Through Wednesday evening, both Ole Miss and Mississippi State rank within the top 25 in recruiting, per 247Sports. Southern Miss cracks the top 75 with several big community college commits.

And of course, the big story of the day across the country comes from Jackson where Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders landed a commitment from Travis Hunter, the top ranked recruit in the country.

