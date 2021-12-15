Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Mississippi reports first child flu death of season

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A child in Mississippi has died of influenza, marking the first pediatric flu death of the season.

Mississippi Health Department officials did not release the age of the child who died or where in the state the death occurred.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said officials are starting to see increased numbers of flu cases in Mississippi. He said health care providers recommend that residents get flu shots every year, but even more now, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Byers said the flu vaccination can be given at the same time — or any time before or after — the COVID-19 vaccination.

