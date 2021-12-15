Malco announces one-day fundraiser to support tornado victims
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Malco Theatres is launching a ticket fundraiser to support tornado victims in several states that were hit by a string of deadly tornadoes on Friday.
On Wednesday, Malco will donate 10% of ticket sales from all locations to organizations that are helping the tornado victims of Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Missouri.
The theater hopes it will give some support during this difficult time just before the holidays.
