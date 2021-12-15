Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Malco announces one-day fundraiser to support tornado victims

(KAIT)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Malco Theatres is launching a ticket fundraiser to support tornado victims in several states that were hit by a string of deadly tornadoes on Friday.

On Wednesday, Malco will donate 10% of ticket sales from all locations to organizations that are helping the tornado victims of Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Missouri.

The theater hopes it will give some support during this difficult time just before the holidays.

RELATED | Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jackson Police Department
Man dies after overnight burglary on Woodburn Drive
Dailyn Hereford
How a JSU graduate landed a job with one of the largest software companies in the world
Canton police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Otto Street on Monday night.
Canton man shot and robbed while working on car
The scene on Elton Road.
JPD: 22-year-old shot, killed at apartment complex
Before execution, David Cox drew map leading to suspected body of missing sister-in-law
Before execution, David Cox drew map leading to suspected body of missing sister-in-law

Latest News

30,000 square-foot playground opens at LeFleur’s Bluff Complex
30,000 square-foot playground opens at LeFleur’s Bluff Complex
Expectant mothers invited to community baby shower
Expectant moms invited to community baby shower
Expectant moms invited to community baby shower
Jackson Giant Christmas Tree sale underway
Jackson Giant Christmas Tree sale underway
5-year-old Canton girl ‘best in the world,’ wins grand national BMX competition
5-year-old Canton girl ‘best in the world,’ wins grand national BMX competition