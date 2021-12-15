Jackson residents soon to see water, sewer rate hike

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders vote to raise water/sewer fees during a special council meeting. After weeks of discussions and community forums, council members say yes to increasing water bills. But for now, they stop at a hike in garbage collection.

Jackson residents will be paying more for water/sewer services following Tuesday’s City Council vote. The measure passed four to three to raise water fees from $3.21 to $3.81 per month. Sewer rates will increase from $4.47 to $5.36.

Water/sewer fees have not increased since 2013. In a four to three vote, city leaders opted not to raise sanitation fees.

A move Mayor Chokwe Lumumba says will continue to leave the city in a years-long deficit pattern. Sanitation fees have not risen since 2008.

“Today’s vote is about demonstrating love enough for the residents to even make tough decisions to recognize where shared sacrifice has to be incorporated so that we meet these challenges head-on, and we no longer see that being the case,” said Lumumba.

Ward Five Councilman Vernon Hartley was one of four votes against a garbage collection fee increase.

“Are we gonna raise fees consistently to make a difference,” asked Hartley. “Yeah, we’re raising fees now, but sanitation wise if we want two days a week pick up, there’s gonna be another fee increase down the road.”

The water/sewer fee increase will go into effect in 30 days. In addition, city leaders anticipate a garbage collection rate increase when the temporary Waste Management contract expires on March 31.

