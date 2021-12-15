‘I’m just in awe’: Servers at Coast restaurant surprised with generous $2,000 tip

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A single mother of four is feeling extremely grateful and blessed after a group of customers gifted her and another server with an act of holiday kindness.

Christmas may still be more than a week away but Ashley Sadler got her present a little early.

Sadler and another server were working Tuesday morning at Phoenicia’s Gourmet Restaurant in downtown Ocean Springs. It was a typical morning for the pair as they went about their duties, giving the exceptional service with a smile that they always do. Except this large table would prove to be unlike most of the ones they served.

“They stopped me and explained what they were doing and told me that they just wanted to pay it forward and bless someone with a good amount of money, and that just happened to be me,” said Sadler.

Ashley Sadler and another server at Phoenicia's Gourmet Restaurant in downtown Ocean Springs were gifted with a generous $2,000 tip Tuesday thanks to a party of 20 who wanted to make the holiday special for the two servers. (Ashley Sadler)

The restaurant’s owner said it all started with one of their customers, who does not want to be recognized. That patron had a family discussion about the cost of Christmas gifts, which led to a discussion about how some people are less fortunate than others, having to work extra hard to create Christmas magic for their families.

“I talked to the guy and he told me that we’ve got 20 people coming,” said Sam Sabagh, the owner of Phoenicia’s.

That group of 20 teamed up, each pitching in $100 to tip Sadler and another server who was working the party with her. Each of the well-deserving servers took home $1,000.

“I was shocked and all smiles. I’m still in shock,” said Sadler.

Ashley Sadler is a single mother of four and a server at Phoenicia's in downtown Ocean Springs. On Tuesday, she and another server were gifted with a generous $2,000 tip to help make their holidays a little brighter. (WLOX)

“Those girls were really excited and it really made their Christmas, you know,” Sabagh said.

Sadler said the majority of the people who pitched in on the big tip had been to the restaurant before and she’s gotten to know them over time.

“It just seemed too good to be true,” Sadler continued. “I’m just in awe, you know. It just came at the best time of the year.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.