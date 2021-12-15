Hinds Co. asks judge for six more months to fix problems at Raymond Detention Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County is asking a federal judge for another year to address problems at the Hinds County Detention Center.

Tuesday, the county filed a response to U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves’ order to show cause as to why the Raymond jail should not be taken over by the federal government.

Reeves cited numerous failures on the county’s part to bring the jail into compliance with a Department of Justice consent decree put in place five years ago.

The county, in its response, touted its efforts to bring the jail into compliance and agreed that much more work needs to be done. It also said that the county also has plans to build a new jail.

Attorneys for the county also argue that its current leaders did not create problems at the facility, which has been plagued with structural issues since it opened in 1994.

“The county has a relatively new board of supervisors, a brand-new sheriff (who has been in office mere 11 days as of this response), and a new detention administrator... None of these individuals created the problems at RDC, and they should be given a reasonable opportunity (collectively) to change the situation.”

Tyree Jones was elected sheriff in November, after the late Sheriff Lee Vance passed away from COVID-19. Meanwhile, three members of the board of supervisors were not on the board when the county entered into its consent decree in 2016, records state.

The county asks the court to give it until July 1, 2022, to implement “even more significant, positive changes at RDC before the court decides to take the drastic, extraordinary steps it is considering taking.”

Hinds County entered into a consent decree with the federal government in 2016 to address what has been described as “unconstitutional conditions” at the Raymond jail.

Among problems, the facility is plagued with structural issues, from doors that don’t lock to jail cells to jail cells that have been welded shut rather than repaired, to critical staffing shortages that impact inmate health and safety.

So far this year, six inmates have been reported dead at the facility, including one on October 18 who was beaten but not found until nine hours later.

Monitors appointed by the court to oversee the jail reported that some deaths were likely the result of detention workers not being at their posts.

Attorneys acknowledge the jail’s problems in their answer to the judge, blaming the conditions on poor, unstable leadership.

“The lack of will to make meaningful changes at RDC persisted for years through unstable, ever-changing leadership combined with an overall lack of political will to make changes,” the county wrote. “Even when the will to effect change exists, changes of the magnitude needed at RDC cannot be made overnight.”

Leadership aside, the county outlined a number of improvements that have been made at the facility in recent years.

Among them, the board approved hiring Kathryn Bryan to serve as jail administrator this summer.

Bryan started work on July 19 but did not start work in earnest until August, after she contacted COVID-19.

Since then, Byran has implemented several policy changes, including some to ensure detention officers are fulfilling their responsibilities and to cut down on contraband.

Monitors cited the jail for the large amounts of contraband, including cell phones, that had been collected during recent raids.

To reduce contraband, the jail now requires all medical personnel entering the facility to be checked for contraband. Also, personnel are only permitted to bring in one bag, which must be clear or see-through.

“In addition, a supervisor will be posted at the facility’s entrance at the beginning of each shift and will not leave the entrance area until all staff have arrived for that shift and have been searched,” attorneys wrote.

Staff also are now prohibited from bringing cell phones into RDC, are subject to random vehicle searches, and can no longer leave the facility until the end of their shifts.

Since the new policies were implemented on November 3, two staffers have been caught attempting to smuggle contraband.

“The county is not simply terminating such staff when caught. Rather, the county is having those (former) staff members arrested and charged with crimes, and the staff who were recently caught in the act were no exception,” attorneys wrote.

Additionally, the county has approved a request from Bryan to purchase and install an “electronic round system” to ensure officers are conducting their assigned rounds.

“The system requires officers, each of whom are assigned an electronic wand to keep with them during their shift, to physically walk to each button in the living unit to which they are assigned on a given shift and place the wand into contact with the button,” the answer states. “Doing so... documents that the officer walked by the button while making rounds in the units.”

The county also addressed concerns that Bryan was resigning from her position.

“Because Major Bryan and Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler did not agree on numerous aspects of jail operations, she tendered her resignation on November 10... In the wake of the sheriff’s election, her meetings with Sheriff Jones and the board of supervisors... Major Bryan has recommitted herself to getting the job done at RDC and has her newly installed command staff, administrative staff and employees.”

Several of the deaths reported at RDC this year involved officers who were not at their posts. On April 18, a man hung himself in his cell when the officer on duty was not checking on him. On August 3, a detainee died from a drug overdose, even after inmates called but failed to get help for five hours.

To help prevent suicides, the county is currently constructing two padded rooms. Once completed, the rooms “will be used to aid efforts to monitor and control detainees who present suicidal threats.”

Hinds County also is working to improve mental health services for detainees.

One unit, B-1, is undergoing renovations and will eventually serve as a unit for detainees with “serious mental illness... giving the facility much-needed dedicated space for detaining such individuals and providing them (with) therapeutic programming.”

The county also has hired a new health services administrator and is bringing on a full-time mental health nurse practitioner, who will begin working at the jail in January.

As for structural issues, attorneys told the judge that they have reinstalled fire hoses in all three pods and had put in fire alarms in each of the four living units in B-Pod.

Workers also have reduced the number of trash dumpster cells from 30 to 19 and taken steps to prevent detainees from again using the cells to dump trash.

“Those cell doors that were welded shut had metal plates added to the bottom of the cell doors and had a plate welded over the... windows to prevent detainees from filling the off-line cells back up.”

Day-to-day operations of the jail are handed by the sheriff’s department. However, it is the supervisors’ responsibility to fund it.

Under receivership, the county would lose at least partial control of the jail but would be required to fund improvements on the federal government’s order.

Attorneys say the county’s new leadership just needs more time and that the improvements they’re already making will bear fruit.

“With all due respect, defendants need space and time to let the substantive improvements they are making take root, to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed, and to let them continue moving forward to solve the problems at hand.”

