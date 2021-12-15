First Alert Forecast: warming trend continues; rain chances, at times, this weekend

WEDNESDAY: Add a few extra minutes to your morning commute as areas of fog will be possible to start off the day as we navigate through mid-week. Foggy areas will gradually transition to a mix of clouds and sun into the afternoon as morning 50s and 60s make their way back into the lower to middle 70s by the afternoon hours. More fog banks could be possible to start off Thursday morning with lows in the 60s.

AM fog banks will give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine for your Wednesday. Add a few extra minutes to your morning commute. Expect highs in the lower to middle 70s. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/itkDSQJeIV — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) December 15, 2021

THURSDAY: Patchy areas of fog will be possible to start off Thursday yet again – amid a mix of clouds and sun and a risk for a rogue shower, expect temperatures to take off toward the middle and upper 70s by the afternoon hours. Winds will begin to pick up a bit – gusting to 20-25 mph from the south.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The latter parts of the week will remain well-above average – with highs in the middle to, a few, upper 70s through Friday with a variably to mostly cloudy sky. A few showers could come into the fold at times. By the weekend, several systems will help to spark periods of rain both of Saturday and Sunday. We’ll go from highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday to highs in the 50s Sunday. Another system will sweep through Monday to clear the board and trend warmer as we inch closer to Christmas.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.