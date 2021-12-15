First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and dreary conditions continue for us today, with warmer temps Thursday and Friday. Rain this weekend!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

Wednesday continues with our cloud cover in areas. This morning is was dreary out there and still damp. Our Highs hang out in the low to mid-70s and Lows in the low 60s. We do see some breaks in the clouds today, but we will continue to stay cloudy as we move into the late afternoon and evening hours. Rain looks to hold off for us on Wednesday. Thursday, we stay cloudy as part of the cloud cover is extended through the Low Pressure, which becomes stalled through Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday sit in the upper 70s

Friday Highs remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s with mostly cloudy skies. We potentially could see some rain chances. The opportunity for rain is low right now. Our Lows for both Thursday and Friday are in the low 60s. As we move back in the weekend, rain chances increase to a 60% chance of showers and potentially a thunderstorm on Saturday. We see more cloud cover move in. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday and Lows in the mid-40s.

Sunday is much cooler, as we see Highs in the low 50s. Rain is moving through on Sunday as it will be a dreary day and cooler. Lows on Sunday return to the upper 30s. Monday to start the next workweek Highs in the upper 50s and Lows in the low 40s. Rain chances on Monday look to be in a 30 to 40% chance of showers. Tuesday, we see a clearing begin as rain chances fall to a 20% chance. Temperatures in the upper 50s and Lows in the low 40s.

