‘Don’t take it lightly’: Coast mom still enduring effects of COVID-19 after spending 53 days in hospital

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - At the height of the Delta variant this summer, Taylor Manning - then pregnant with her third child - tested positive for COVID-19. For weeks, she lay in a hospital bed, fighting for her life, desperate to get home to her family.

She’s home now and recovering but her journey with coronavirus left its mark, leaving lingering effects that still impact her life now months after getting out of the hospital.

Manning was 35 weeks pregnant with her third child Maevi when she first tested positive for the virus. That was in early August, as the Delta variant raged across the Gulf Coast, leaving dozens of people died and even more hospitalized.

After some of her coworkers tested positive for the virus, the 31-year-old mother-to-be was advised to work from home to be safe. However, it was too late. She was already infected and did not yet know it.

“I’d been sick my whole pregnancy with her so I didn’t think anything of it,” recalled Manning. “I thought it was a pregnancy symptom.”

At first, doctors sent her home to rest and recover. However, just days later, it became hard for her to breathe so she returned to the hospital. Once there, she learned she would undergo an emergency C-Section to deliver Maevi.

It would be seven whole weeks before Maevi and her mom would finally get the chance to meet.

“The last thing I remember asking the anesthesiologist was, ‘Am I going to wake up after this?’ And, he said, ‘That’s the plan,’” said Manning.

Manning woke up three days later and discovered she was intubated.

”I just couldn’t figure out how I got from ‘Hey, you have COVID, we’re going to induce you,’ to ‘You could potentially die,’” she said.

BIG DAY TODAY! It may be slow as snails, but i took my first steps in 52 days! It may not seem like a lot to many, but... Posted by Taylor Manning on Thursday, September 23, 2021

The mother of three spent nearly a month in a medically-induced coma, her family documenting her progress on Facebook every step of the way. At times, her prognosis was bleak.

As he cared for their newborn and two young children, Manning’s husband Daniel was faced with the possibility that he might lose his wife. As his wife lay in a hospital bed, the middle school math teacher was also coping with the loss of his brother, who died from COVID-19.

Now that she’s recovered, Taylor has a new appreciation for her husband, saying he truly is the stronger person she knows.

“By the third week, the doctors actually called my family to come to say goodbyes because that’s how fast I declined in my health,” she recalled.

Manning could have no personal contact with anyone outside of the medical staff caring for her. She was behind four-inch glass for weeks while she fought for her life. She FaceTimed with her husband daily, but often it was too emotional for her.

For my Bday, Daniel arranged for the nurses to take me outside and meet my sweet baby for the first time!!!!! Posted by Taylor Manning on Sunday, September 19, 2021

After 53 combined days in the hospital followed by a short stint in a rehabilitative center, Taylor Manning finally came home. While the worst of the virus is behind her, she still suffers from long-haul effects, including hair loss, breathing problems, and PTSD.

Even though the number of new cases in Mississippi are significantly lower than what they were a few months ago, Manning wants people to understand how serious COVID-19 can be.

“Don’t take it lightly. I know there are people that don’t believe in it, but I’ve got some pretty scars from it that definitely prove that it is a real thing,” she said.

Taylor had to relearn how to do simple things, like breathing and walking up stairs, but she’s determined and has made great progress in the last few months. The next big step in her recovery will be to return to work, which she hopes to be able to do next month.

