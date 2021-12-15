Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Cinderella Castle evacuated after small fire at Disney World

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla (AP) — Reedy Creek fire officials say a small fire at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Tuesday may have sprouted from a tree.

WESH-TV reports that officials say the fire near Cinderella Castle could have been caused by debris from the classic fireworks show set off at the castle.

The castle and surrounding areas were evacuated. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

Reedy Creek Fire Association president Jon Shirey says the only injury was a person who accidentally inhaled the chemicals from a chemical fire extinguisher used by the fire department.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police Department
Man dies after overnight burglary on Woodburn Drive
Dailyn Hereford
How a JSU graduate landed a job with one of the largest software companies in the world
Canton police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Otto Street on Monday night.
Canton man shot and robbed while working on car
The scene on Elton Road.
JPD: 22-year-old shot, killed at apartment complex
Belhaven residents remain targets of carjackings
Belhaven residents remain targets of carjackings

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
At Kim Potter trial, jurors get 2 views of former officer
Kim Potter is seen on video reacting after she fatally shot Daunte Wright. She said she had...
GRAPHIC: Commander testifies about Potter's training
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Worker says she risked discipline if she left job amid storm
Quiet & Warm Mid-Late Week - Cooler, Rainier Through Weekend Ahead
First Alert Forecast: warming trend continues; rain chances, at times, this weekend