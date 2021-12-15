Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

bell hooks, groundbreaking feminist thinker, dies at 69

bell hooks, the author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics...
bell hooks, the author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics intertwine made her among the most influential feminist thinkers of her time, has died.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — bell hooks, the groundbreaking author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics were intertwined made her among the most influential thinkers of her time, has died. She was 69.

In a statement issued through William Morrow Publishers, hooks’ family announced that she died Wednesday in Berea, Kentucky, home to the bell hooks center at Berea College. Additional details were not immediately available.

“She was a giant, no nonsense person who lived by her own rules, and spoke her own truth in a time when Black people, and women especially, did not feel empowered to do that,” Dr. Linda Strong-Leek, a close friend and former provost of Berea College, wrote in an email to The Associated Press. “It was a privilege to know her, and the world is a lesser place today because she is gone. There will never be another bell hooks.”

Starting in the 1970s, hooks published dozens of books that helped shape popular and academic discourse. Her notable works included “Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism,” “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” and “All About Love: New Visions.” Among her most famous expressions was her definition of feminism, which she called “a movement to end sexism, sexist exploitation and oppression.”

hooks was born Gloria Jean Watkins and gave herself the pen name bell hooks in honor of her maternal great-grandmother.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police Department
Man dies after overnight burglary on Woodburn Drive
Dailyn Hereford
How a JSU graduate landed a job with one of the largest software companies in the world
Canton police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Otto Street on Monday night.
Canton man shot and robbed while working on car
The scene on Elton Road.
JPD: 22-year-old shot, killed at apartment complex
Before execution, David Cox drew map leading to suspected body of missing sister-in-law
Before execution, David Cox drew map leading to suspected body of missing sister-in-law

Latest News

Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother arrested after leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar
Study: Mississippians drink enough beer to fill 95 Olympic-sized swimming pools over the festive season
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Fed will tighten credit faster and sees 3 rate hikes in 2022
An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President...
In Kentucky, Biden sees firsthand toll of storm destruction
Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb....
Florida district to pay $26 million to school shooting victims