WLBT’s things to know 12/14/21: Burglary ends in homicide | Personal care homes under a microscope | First pediatric flu death reported in Miss.

If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Man dies after overnight burglary on Woodburn Drive

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning on Woodburn Drive. An unknown man, who police believe was in his 30′s, was shot multiple times in the yard of the residence and died at the scene. A 45-year-old man was also shot multiple times as well. His condition is unknown at this time. Surveillance footage shows the individuals burglarizing the home. No more information is available at this time.

2. Personal care homes regulations and licensing is under the microscope in Mississippi

We’re following up tonight on how Mississippi handles licensing personal care homes. The question came up after a fire that killed three people in an unlicensed personal care home in Jackson. If that home had been licensed, they would’ve undergone surveys from the Mississippi State Department of Health every other year. There are still ways for complaints to be filed and investigated if the facility is unlicensed. But the details get a little complicated. Read the full story here.

3. State health officials report first pediatric influenza death for 2021-22 season

A child has died from the pediatric flu. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting the state’s first confirmed pediatric influenza death for the 2021-22 flu season. Including this death, 23 children have died of pediatric flu since pediatric flu deaths became reportable in 2008. “We recommend that all Mississippians get their flu shots every year, but especially now with COVID-19. The flu vaccination can be given at the same time - or any time before or after - the COVID-19 vaccination,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said in a release. “There is no minimum amount of time you need to wait between these vaccinations.”

4. Jobs For Jacksonians partners with MDOT for job fair

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Jackson Medical Mall at 350 W. Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. The fair will take place near the Dr. Ollye Shirley Media Room. Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in CDL Drivers with a Class (P) endorsement. This is a great opportunity for individuals seeking to work locally. Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding by local guidelines to ensure the safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

