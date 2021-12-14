WLBT debuts state-of-the-art studio

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is excited to announce significant upgrades that include a state-of-the-art studio with new tools and technology that will allow the station to better serve Central and Southwest Mississippi when delivering news and weather coverage.

The studio, designed by FX Design Group, is equipped with three unique story telling video walls to provide viewers with easy-to-read graphics which are made up of over 41 individual video monitors. To help conserve energy, all of WLBT’s light fixtures have been replaced with LED lights. The entire project took nearly six months to design, build and install.

“This major investment in the WLBT operation is very, very exciting. With this upgrade our team will have the capabilities and the technology required in today’s high-tech world to best serve our viewers,” says Vice President and General Manager, Ted Fortenberry.

For Senior Vice President Sandy Breland of Gray Television, WLBT’s parent company, it was an easy decision to make. “Local television has long had an integral role in communities, and it’s important to have the tools that allow us to continue this role. This investment reinforces WLBT’s commitment to serve the Jackson area with high quality journalism.”

“For more than 60 years, WLBT has prided itself on delivering the news to you quickly and accurately,” adds News Director Mark Little. “Technology upgrades like this one are instrumental in meeting that commitment to our viewers.”

Viewers will experience this noticeable difference in WLBT’s newscasts beginning December 14.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.