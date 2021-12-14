Water and sewer rates going up in Jackson; trash rate hike voted down

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents are about to see their water and sewer rates go up.

After more than an hour and a half of discussion, the Jackson City Council narrowly approved raising its water and sewer rates for customers.

However, the council voted down a proposal to raise sanitation fees to $35 a month.

Jackson leaders say the increases were needed to meet consent decree requirements, bring the city into compliance with its bond covenants and cover current operating costs within its solid waste division.

Council members voted 4-3 to approve a 20 percent rate hike for water and sewer, with Virgi Lindsay, Angelique Lee, Ashby Foote, and Brian Grizzell voting in favor. Opposed were Councilmen Kenneth Stokes, Aaron Banks, and Vernon Hartley.

With the rate increases, sewer fees would go from $4.47 per hundred cubic feet (CCF) to $5.36 per CCF. Water would go from $3.21 to $3.81 per CCF.

One hundred cubic feet of water is 748 gallons. The average family of four uses between 320 and 400 gallons of water a day, or between 12.8 and 16 CCFs per month, according to data provided by the United States Geological Survey.

Foote, who represents Ward 1, broke ranks to be the deciding vote in the council’s decision to reject the garbage rate increase.

He, along with Ward 5 Councilman Hartley, said the city should pump its brakes on the sanitation increase, pointing to the fact that Jackson is in talks to bring on a new garbage contractor.

“You’ve asked us to vote on something here we don’t have all the data on, and we don’t know what’s going to happen with garbage three months from now,” Foote said.

Likewise, Hartley said the city should hold off on raising garbage rates now because it might have to raise rates again to cover the new contract costs.

“Why are we rushing this thing, when we have an RFP out there?” he asked. “Can we not wait?”

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he understood council members’ concerns but said the city needed to increase its garbage rates to keep solid waste from running out of money.

“At the present rate, for our garbage collection, we have been operating at a deficit,” he said. “If we don’t change this rate, then what we may run into by the end of the year, we may not be able to pay our bill for sanitation.”

Sanitation fees cover residential trash pickup and disposal.

Currently, residents are charged $20.84 a month, an amount that has not changed in more than a decade.

Meanwhile, Jackson’s sanitation division has been hemorrhaging money, in part, due to rising costs and decreased collections due to problems in the billing department.

In 2016, solid waste operated at a $390,000 deficit. In 2020, that deficit had increased to around $1.3 million.

At a town hall in November, City Attorney Catoria Martin said solid waste was expected to run out of money by the spring.

On Tuesday, Martin told the council that the increase to $35 would not cover the costs of the city’s current emergency waste contract and that an additional increase would likely be on the horizon with the city’s next garbage contract.

The $35 fee also is based on the city going to a once-a-week pickup, as opposed to the current twice-a-day service.

“There will be another increase later, regardless if it’s once-a-week or twice-a-week,” she said.

Jackson is currently evaluating responses to the city’s latest request for proposals for residential trash pickup. The administration is expected to take the highest-scoring proposal to the council in January.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.