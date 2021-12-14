Water service to be disrupted for some U.S. 80 businesses beginning midnight
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson said some businesses along U.S. 80 could be without water late tonight and early tomorrow as crews repair a broken main.
The city will begin work to repair the burst main around midnight and anticipate the repairs will take a couple of hours to complete if no problems arise.
A 16-inch water main burst at the Old Highway Inn. Previously, city crews shut off the water there to install a valve for the development.
Constituent Services is notifying businesses ahead of the work that they could be impacted.
Once water is restored, a precautionary boil water notice will be issued.
Businesses include:
- J&H Gas
- McDonald’s restaurant
- Popeye’s restaurant
- Cookout
- Pizza Hut
- Captain D’s
- Puckett Machinery
- Crechale’s Cafe
- Carson Tire & Muffler
- Capital Pawn Shop
