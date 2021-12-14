Water service to be disrupted for some U.S. 80 businesses beginning midnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson said some businesses along U.S. 80 could be without water late tonight and early tomorrow as crews repair a broken main.

The city will begin work to repair the burst main around midnight and anticipate the repairs will take a couple of hours to complete if no problems arise.

A 16-inch water main burst at the Old Highway Inn. Previously, city crews shut off the water there to install a valve for the development.

Constituent Services is notifying businesses ahead of the work that they could be impacted.

Once water is restored, a precautionary boil water notice will be issued.

Businesses include:

J&H Gas

McDonald’s restaurant

Popeye’s restaurant

Cookout

Pizza Hut

Captain D’s

Puckett Machinery

Crechale’s Cafe

Carson Tire & Muffler

Capital Pawn Shop

