Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather continues with temperatures soaring into the 70s today. A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow and Thursday will give us much the same. Patchy fog is possible tonight and tomorrow nights and that could spill over into the morning commutes with temperatures in the 50s. A slight chance of showers is possible Friday with highs in the upper 70s. A cold front will enter the picture Saturday with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, but severe weather is not expected. Highs will be near 70. Sunday will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Winter officially begins Tuesday on the calendar. Average high is 60 and the average low is 39 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:55am and the sunset is 4:57pm. Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and southerly at 10mph Wednesday.

