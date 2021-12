JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rock band Theory of a Deadman is coming to Brandon in early 2022.

The band behind hits like “Bad Girlfriend,” “Not Meant to Be” and “Rx (Medicate)” are playing the location on February 17, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

They’ll be joined by Shaman’s Harvest.

Tickets are general admission for $35 and go on sale December 17.

