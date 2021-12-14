Connect. Shop. Support Local.
One dead after overnight shooting on Woodburn Drive

Jackson Police Department(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning on Woodburn Dr.

An unknown white man, who police believe was in his 30′s, was shot multiple times in the yard of the residence and died at the scene.

A 45-year-old white man was also shot multiple times as well. His condition is unknown at this time.

Surveillance footage shows the individuals burglarizing the home.

No more information is available at this time.

