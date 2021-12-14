Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Names of those killed in Bremen and Dawson Springs begin to emerge

12/14 Sunrise Headlines
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - As of now, officials tell us 28 people died in the Bremen and Dawson Springs areas.

We’re starting to learn who some of these people are.

The Kentucky School Boards Association shared that Jenny Bruce was a Dawson Springs Independent Schools board member. Their post said she served the district for four decades, mostly as a finance director. She continued to serve as a board member even after retirement.

Oaklynn Koon was just two months old. Her family says she died in the hospital after the tornado hit their Dawson Springs home. Her other siblings were hurt as well.

Brian Crick died in Bremen. He served as a District Court Judge in Muhlenberg and McLean County. Officials also say his family was hurt but released from the hospital.

Chase Oglesby. He was just five months old. His parents were also severely hurt in the storm. Both were flown to the hospital and are still recovering.

We heard from Billy West of Madisonville. He says his mom, Marcia Hall, and her sister, Carol Grisham, were killed in Dawson Springs.

Robin Hogan tells us she found her brother, Carl Hogan, after he was also killed by the storm in Dawson Springs.

Officials say many more people are missing.

Here is a list of some of those people:

1. Mary Adams

2. Marlin Acree

3. Jeff Eckert

4. Jennifer Eckert

5. Sonya McChesney

6. Ernie Akin

7. Marsha Hall

8. Carolyn Sigler

9. Carl Hogan

10. John Hale

11. Claude Mitchell

Here is a gallery of photos of those killed. We will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

