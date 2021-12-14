Monday Night Weather Forecast

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect highs in the 70s everyday this week, upper 70s by Thursday and Friday.  Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s.  While we may encounter a stray shower or two each day, we are looking at mostly sunny skies.  Rain chances will increase this weekend with both Saturday and Sunday giving us rain and thunderstorms.  Severe weather looks unlikely this week and weekend.  Cooler weather arrives Sunday and Monday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.  Average high is 60 and the average low is 39 this time of year.  Sunrise is 6:54am and the sunset is 4:57pm.  Calm winds tonight and some patchy fog will develop, and southeasterly winds return on Tuesday at around 5mph.

