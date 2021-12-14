JPD chief: Capitol Police need to work crimes within their patrol areas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Chief James Davis voiced his frustrations Monday with Capitol Police, claiming the agency isn’t doing enough to deter or investigate crime in parts of the city recently plagued by violent activity.

“We have many homicides that happened in the Capitol Complex [Improvement District]. Capitol Police did not work any. We had many aggravated assaults that happened inside of the Capitol Complex [Improvement District]. Capitol Police did not work any,” Davis said. “If you are responsible at [the] Capitol Complex, just own it. Work the crimes.”

Davis’ comments regarding a lack of assistance on homicide cases come as Jackson has experienced its deadliest year in the city’s history.

December is also tracking to surpass June 2021′s 17 homicides — the deadliest month on record — with 14 people already killed in the first two weeks of this month.

Months ago, Gov. Tate Reeves announced a public safety initiative that would expand Capitol Police’s patrol duties throughout the Capitol Complex Improvement District, encompassing Jackson State, downtown, Belhaven, and Fondren.

However, recent carjackings in Belhaven — all of which fall under the CCID — have continued undeterred in the area.

It’s unclear how often Capitol Police officers patrol those parts of the district that do not contain government buildings.

In October, DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell said they need to expand the number of officers to help with those additional patrols after admitting Capitol Police did not respond adequately during a shooting downtown between the McCoy Federal Building and the Governor’s Mansion.

In fact, while JPD and the Jackson Fire Department responded to that incident, Capitol Police did not, even though it happened close enough to the governor’s home that he told reporters he heard gunshots.

“No, we’ve got to do a better job. And part of that is getting the buy-in from the Legislature to increase the number of Capitol Police that we have so that we can do that job. And I’m confident with their support that we will get there,” Tindell said in October.

Reeves also said at that time that they hope to double the number of police working for the agency to 150, but that would require additional funding from the Legislature.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he hopes the two agencies will be able to work more effectively together in the future, citing another crime summit in the coming weeks as a possible way for that to happen.

“The CCID permitted a certain portion of our taxes, Jackson residents’ taxes to contribute towards public safety within the Capitol Complex district. And when Jackson residents, when their tax dollars are being provided, then I want to see them go to effective use,” Lumumba said. “And so yes, I agree that there is more that needs to be done. And we’d like to see that. But from the standpoint of making sure that we’re all rowing in the same direction and working together, I just continue to encourage them to lean into our summit, lean into our meetings and engagement.”

Tindell released a statement to 3 On Your Side Monday evening in response to Davis’ remarks.

“The public safety initiative was meant to supplement the City of Jackson and Jackson Police Department’s efforts to fight crime. It was never intended to be used as a way for the City to shirk their existing responsibilities,” Tindell said. “As the Capitol police grows, there may be further opportunities to support local law enforcement.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.