Jobs For Jacksonians partners with MDOT for job fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Jackson Medical Mall at 350 W. Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson.

The fair will take place near the Dr. Ollye Shirley Media Room.

Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in CDL Drivers with a Class (P) endorsement. This is a great opportunity for individuals seeking to work locally.

Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with local guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

