Groups handing out winter coats to those in need

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the next three weeks, several agencies are launching a coat drive.

Jackson Fire Department, Jackson Roller Derby, AMR, Stewpot and others are joining forces to make this project a success.

The goal is to collect as many winter coats as possible to hand out to those in need.

It’s called “Skates and Sirens: Coats to the Rescue.”

Colder temperatures will soon be here to stay. And when that happens, several local agencies hope to be prepared.

But they will need your help.

”We are just asking the whole community to come together and be generous in their giving and make a donation of a coat, a pair of gloves, a warm socks or a sweater--any item that they feel that they would need in the cold weather,” JFD deputy chief Cleotha Sanders said.

You can make donations at any Jackson Fire Department locations.

