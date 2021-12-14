First Alert Forecast: Warmer today as clouds return to our skies. Trending warmer by the end of the week as rain potentially returns Thursday.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday has been nice for us as we slowly make our way back to the 70s for today. Cloud cover slowly transitioned in this morning as there was a small chance at a light sprinkle or two. As we move into the afternoon, the wispy clouds we are seeing are breaking apart. Temperatures for the Highs are in the low to mid-70s for the Highs and mid-50s for Lows. Wednesday continues some cloud cover in areas and our Highs hang out in the mid-70s and Lows in the low 60s. Rain looks to hold off for us on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday Highs return to the mid to upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies as we potentially could see some rain chances, the opportunity for rain is low right now. Our Lows for both Thursday and Friday are in the low 60s.

As we move back in the weekend, rain chances increase to a 40 to 50% chance of showers and potentially a thunderstorm on Saturday and Sunday as we see more cloud cover move in. Highs in the upper 60s on Saturday and Lows in the mid-40s. Sunday is much cooler as we see Highs in the upper 50s move back in following the front slowly pushing through.

Monday to start the next workweek Highs return to the low 60s and Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Rain chances on Monday look to be in a 30 to 40% chance of showers.

Our next front sets up for us Saturday bringing us rain and on Sunday cold front pushes through and brings us cooler temps come Sunday (WLBT)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.