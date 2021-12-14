First Alert Forecast: warmer air filters in mid-late week; rain chances loom by weekend
TUESDAY: Warmer air will continue to flow in off the Gulf of Mexico in the wake of the high pressure ridge building farther east. A few showers will be possible to start off the day. We’ll see the morning 40s and 50s warm to the middle 70s amid a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Clouds will hang around with some breaks for stars to shine through at times – lows will be in the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Areas of fog will be possible to start off the day as we navigate through mid-week. Expect foggy areas to transition to a mix of clouds and sun through the day as morning 50s and 60s make their way back into the lower to middle 70s by the afternoon hours.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The latter parts of the week will remain well-above average – with highs in the middle to, a few, upper 70s through Friday with a variably to mostly cloudy sky. A few showers could come into the fold at times, though, no washouts are expected through the work week. By the weekend, several systems will help to spark periods of rain both of Saturday and Sunday. We’ll go from highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday to highs in the 50s Sunday. Another system will sweep through Monday to clear the board and trend warmer as we inch closer to Christmas.
